LG ALLOWS DELHI POLICE TO INVESTIGATE ROLE OF 8 OFFICIALS IN HELPING CONMAN SUKESH

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday authorised Delhi Police to investigate into the role of eight prison officials in a case of an organised crime syndicate run by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Rohini Jail.

According to LG's office, the investigation will be conducted under Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the LG has allowed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police to investigate into the allegations against eight jail officials.

The jail officials have already been arrested and are in judicial custody. Last year, LG had given permission to investigate the role of another 81 jail officials for allegedly helping Chandrashekhar, an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

The jail officials will face investigation under sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigators said it was found that these officials not only ensured Chandrashekhar's comfort but also helped him to use mobile phones from the jail along with arranging a separate barrack for him, which is a gross violation of the prison manual. Chandrashekhar reportedly gave Rs 1.5 crore every month for these additional facilities.

The investigation team examined footage from various cameras installed inside Rohini Jail, examined the duty rosters and the phone records of the accused officials. It has been revealed that the accused were strategically deployed in Chandrashekhar's barrack to help him carry out criminal activities against monetary gains. Also, call records and internet protocol details of seized phones proved that Chandrashekhar possessed two mobile phones.

