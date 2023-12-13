LET US MAKE NEXT WINTER LITTLE BETTER STUBBLE BURNING MUST STOP SAYS SUPREME COURT ON AIR POLLUTION

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said an endeavour should be made so that next winter is little better, while stressing that stubble burning, which is one of the main causes for air pollution in Delhi-NCR year after year, must stop and directed state governments to take steps to curb pollution.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia emphasized on the need for judicial monitoring to ensure people do not face the same scenario every winter. "Let us at least make an endeavour for the next winter to be a little better," said the bench.

The bench said that farm fires were still significant and directed the state governments concerned to take steps to curb pollution. The apex court observed that several meetings of the committee chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary were held and it has prepared an action plan for states, including Punjab and Haryana, to deal with the issue. The apex court said the states concerned have to implement the action plans and submit progress reports before the court within two months.

“…possibly, this matter needs continuous monitoring. What happens is when the problem arises, we suddenly take it up,” said Justice Kaul. He stressed that the court must monitor it for some time.

Punjab government counsel said the state has filed an affidavit dated December 6 which also contains details about recovery of environmental compensation from those responsible for crop residue burning. The top court was informed that at the last hearing on November 21, environmental compensation totaling Rs 2 crore has been imposed on the offenders.

On e-waste burning, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, said both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have filed affidavits indicating the steps they have taken to stop it.