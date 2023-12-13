New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to urgently consider her plea against expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash for query' corruption case.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned Moitra’s plea before a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and requested the court to urgently fix the matter for hearing.

Justice Kaul said "Let the CJI take call... .I don’t want to take a call at this stage". Justice Kaul is scheduled to superannuate later this month. On Monday, Moitra filed the plea, terming the decision to expel her as "unjust, unfair and arbitrary" and against the principle of natural justice.

Moitra was ousted from the Parliament after the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha found her guilty of jeopardising national security by sharing her parliamentary portal's login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra has been allegedly accused of posing several queries in Parliament concerning the Adani group of companies at the behest of a rival businessman, Darshan Hiranandani.

On December 8, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution to expel Moitra from the parliament in view of the Ethics Committee recommending her disqualification as an MP.

Her expulsion was recommended by the committee on the basis of Hiranandani's affidavit saying she accepted bribes to ask his questions targeting the Adani Group.

Reacting sharply to her expulsion, Moitra had equated the action with hanging by a "kangaroo court". She alleged that a parliamentary panel was being weaponized by the government to force the opposition into submission.