New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary. "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact. Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture," Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. "Lata Didi dedicated her entire life to enriching the Indian musical tradition by giving it new heights on the world stage," Amit Shah posted on X (Formerly Twitter). "The simplicity and humility with which she remained connected to the roots of Indians even after reaching the pinnacle of music, is a special example for the countrymen. Tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Didi on her birth anniversary," he said in a post.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, she recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She is known as the 'Queen of Melody' and 'India's Nightingale'.