New Delhi The Supreme Court Thursday granted last opportunity to the defaulting states and union territories to clear the salary arrears and other dues of trial court judges as per recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said that despite the peremptory directions of this court, states and union territories have not complied with orders of this court wholly or partly. “There is a default breach and non-compliance of the orders of this court which warrants contempt against Chief Secretaries. Granting one last opportunity to comply….”, said the bench.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that despite its directions dated May 19, some states have not complied either fully or in part with those. “We direct that the directions shall be effected on or before December 8, 2023, failing which the chief secretaries of all defaulting states and Union territories shall personally remain present before this court”, said the bench.

The apex court, describing the district Judiciary as the backbone of the judicial system, in May this year, had directed all the states to clear the salary arrears and other dues of lower court judges in accordance with the SNJPC’s recommendations.

The apex court made it clear that compliance means actual crediting of the amount payable to each judicial officer and in the case of family pension, the surviving spouses.

In another direction, the apex court allowed the High Court of Telangana to increase the superannuation age of judicial officers from 60 to 61 years, in line with that of the state government officials.

The SNJPC recommendations cover the pay structure, pension and family pension, and allowances, besides dealing with the issue of establishing a permanent mechanism to determine the subjects of the service conditions of the district judiciary.