New Delhi: A large number of women protesters belonging to the Kuki tribe from Manipur protested outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. Holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans to stop ethnic violence in Manipur, the protesters said despite the centre's assurances, the situation in the northeastern state continues to remain grim.

Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar. One of the protesters said that the violence in the state was unabated. "Our lives are at stake. Despite assurance by the Union Home Minister, the situation has not been changing for the better. Only Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can bail us out from the present situation."

The demonstration was organised by the Kuki tribe in the national capital following the holding of a night vigil by the Meitei community in Manipur. The protesters from the Meitei tribe shouted slogans and demanded action against the Kuki insurgent groups. At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state. More than 30 insurgents were killed last month in a crackdown launched by the security forces.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In the latest incident, a shootout took place between security forces and insurgents in Manipur in which one security personnel was killed and two others sustained injuries on Tuesday. Previously, several insurgents were killed in an operation carried out by the Army.

