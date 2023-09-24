KNOW HOW LUCY THE DOLL MADE FROM SILICONE WILL SOLVE PROBLEMS OF MILLIONS OF CHILDREN

New Delhi: The Medical Robotics Centre opened at Okhla-based Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) has raised hopes of a major change in the medical world. The Centre has been established by IIIT Delhi Foundation's iHub Cognition and IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub.

On Friday last, doctors and scientists gave a demo here and explained how doctors will be trained. IIIT Director Dr Ranjan Bose said that the initiative to make human life easier with the help of information technology, engineering and medical science is highly commendable.

Children's lives will be brightened by Lucy's heartbeat:

The 2500-gram Lucy is made of silicone and has a beating heart. It is a neonatal lung simulator silicone baby, which will be useful for training doctors. Medical students will be trained in ventilators, monitoring oxygen levels and heartbeats of critically ill patients through silicon simulations housed at the IIIT.

The process of putting ventilators on critically ill patients is quite complicated. It is even more difficult in the case of newborns. Doctors have to be perfect. So far, the doctors and medical students were been trained on plastic mannequins. The Maverik Company under the aegis of the Medical Robotics Center, started at IIIT has developed the doll and doctors can practice all medical treatments related to children on it.

Dr. Ritez Kumar of Maverik claimed that India has become the first country in the world where medical students will practice silicon simulation. "Lucy has just been customized for lung and heart disease. We are preparing such simulations in the near future, which will include the treatment and symptoms of all diseases related to the human body. This will make it very easy for the doctor to understand the patient and treat them," added Dr Kumar.

Maverik director Kanika Chahal said her company has developed an Auscultation Task Trainer (ATT) made of silicon. "Through this, doctors will be able to better understand heart, lung and stomach-related diseases in children and adults. Apart from this, the company has specially designed the feet of newborn babies. They have two types of legs. In one, the veins are visible and in the other, the veins are not visible. Great care should be taken while giving injections to children," added Chahal.