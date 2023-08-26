New Delhi [India] : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held “hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS” responsible while reacting to an incident seen in an undated purported viral video where a private school school teacher in Muzaffarnagar was instructing children in her class to slap their classmate.

The viral video goes on to show children taking turns striking the crying minority student with the teacher looking on. The video sparked outrage online after it was circulated. Taking to the social media platform X Kharge said, “The manner in which a teacher get a child thrashed by other children on the basis of religious discrimination at a school in UP is a disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS.”

Kharge also alleged such incidents were tarnishing country's image globally. “Such incidents tarnish our global image. This is against the constitution,” said Kharge in his post. “The poison of the divisive thinking of the ruling party has spread so much in the society that one hand an educator, Tripta Tyagi, teaching religious hatred to children since childhood, while an RPF jawan, Chetan Kumar, whose work is to provide security, is killing innocent people in the name of religion,” added Kharge in his post.

Kharge further said letting go any culprit in such crimes is crime against the country. “Any kind of religious fanaticism and violence is against the country and to spare the guilty is a crime against the country,” Kharge said.

The incident also drew crtiticism from Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi who posted on X "The video from Muzaffarnagar where a teacher is asking her students to slap a Muslim boy is a product of the last 9 years. The message being drilled into the minds of little children is that one can beat up & humiliate a Muslim without any repercussions."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh has assured that the Police are investigating the incident and action will be taken once the investigation was complete. Reacting to the incident the Minister said " In the state everyone has the right to the same level of education and ensuring this is the job and the priority of our government. The Police is probing the incident and further action will be taken once the investigation is complete. (ANI)