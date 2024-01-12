KHARGE HOLDS DISCUSSIONS WITH LS COORDINATORS URGES THEM TO INCREASE CONNECT WITH PEOPLE

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday chaired a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha coordinators from several states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Delhi, and urged them to increase their connect with the people. Kharge had earlier on Thursday held fruitful discussions with the Lok Sabha coordinators from other states. The party has appointed coordinators for all Lok Sabha constituencies in a bid to coordinate the efforts being made across the country ahead of the elections.

"The din of diversion shall be defeated by the determination for Democracy! 'Nyay Yodhas' shall win the 2024 Elections. People's power shall prevail! We had a fruitful discussion for the Lok Sabha elections with the AICC Coordinators from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi,Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu," Kharge said in a post on X while sharing the pictures of the meeting.

The meeting, which took place at the party headquarters here, was attended by its parliamentary coordinators. The meeting was also attended by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and the in-charges of various states. Mukul Wasnik, the convener of the AICC seat-sharing committee, was also present at the meeting. On Thursday, the Congress chief held a first meeting with the Lok Sabha coordinators from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, and the second one with the leaders from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.