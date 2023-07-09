New Delhi: Fresh protests were witnessed in front of the Indian Consulate in Canada's Toronto by pro-Khalistan supporters on July 8. But, this time members of the Indian community held a counter-protest waving Indian tricolour from the opposite side of the road.

Several Khalistani protesters gathered on the street outside the Indian consulate staging a rally carrying flags and raising slogans. The pro-Indian group stood on the opposite side with their flags giving a clear message to the protesters.

The rally comes after posters surfaced on the social media announcing a pro-Khalistan rally on July 8 to protest against the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a terrorist who led the Khalistan Tiger Force and Sikhs For Justice, on June 18 in British Columbia. This rally in Toronto is part of the several rallies that are being held in cities in US and UK for the "Khalistan cause".

Earlier, a similar rally that was held outside the Indian High Commission in London passed off peacefully. Around 30 to 40 Khalistanis had gathered there at around 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm GMT and the protest was held for a short time.

In London, banners were seen depicting Indian and Canadian diplomats responsible for Nijjar's death. These posters were already being circulated on the social media. According to reports, posters that were going viral also expressed support for Pakistan and Kashmir.

The Indian government has already asked its British counterpart to take strong action against the Khalistani elements such as deportation or legal prosecution. India has raised concern over its diplomats being made targets. The issue was taken up at a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his British counterpart Tim Barrow in Delhi. Both India and UK have agreed to address extremism and enhance cooperation.