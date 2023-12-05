New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced the decision to provide USD 250 million to Kenya for the modernisation of its agriculture sector, which underscores India's strong African connection.

The announcement came after the bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto today. Ruto arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit to expand overall ties between the two countries.

Over the years, India's outreach to Africa has seen tremendous growth. In its foreign policy, India has attached the highest priority to the continent and has made efforts to bolster ties. The inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member in the G20 bloc reflects India's long-term commitment and importance to this part of the world.

India's former ambassador, who has worked in the West Asia and North Africa and Consular Divisions of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anil Trigunayat told ETV Bharat, "Kenya apart from bilateral context plays a critical role in India's Indo-Pacific strategies and the Indian Ocean. Africa and India have a symbiotic and umbilical relationship in which Kenya plays an important part. A large Indian community is the living bridge there. India under PM Modi has crafted a focused African policy after his speech at the Ugandan Parliament in 2018".

"Inclusion of AU as a permanent member at the G20 Delhi Summit is a reflection of India's commitment to project the voice of the Global South. During the past decade, the high-level visit deficit especially from India has been bridged. I think this visit by President Ruto is critical in many strategic respects", he said.

In a joint press statement following the bilateral meeting, it was stated that the prime minister said India will provide USD 250 million as a Line of Credit to Kenya for the modernisation of its agriculture sector. Referring to the Indo-Pacific, Modi said closer cooperation between India and Kenya in the region will advance common efforts.

"India and Kenya are of the view that terrorism is the most serious challenge facing humanity", said PM Modi, while noting that both sides have decided to enhance counter-terror cooperation.