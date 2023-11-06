Kejriwal announces Rs 7,000 Diwali bonus for Group B non gazetted, Group C employees
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 7,000 to all Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi government ahead of Diwali. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonuses to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees, Kejriwal said in a press briefing.
The chief minister said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future. (PTI)
