KARKARDOOMA COURT ACQUITS THREE ACCUSED IN DELHI RIOTS CASE

New Delhi: The Karkardooma court in Delhi on Thursday acquitted three people in connection with the North-East Delhi riots 2020 case. The court also slammed the Delhi police for not properly investigating the case. Additional Sessions Judge Pulatsya Pramachal observed that the police did not thoroughly investigate the case. The charge sheet was wrongly filed to cover up the case. Therefore, the matter is being sent back to senior police officers for reinvestigation. The court ordered the police to take further action in accordance with the law.

It may be recalled that the riots took place on February 25, 2020, in the Dayalpur area of North East Delhi following which the police received complaints from Farooq, Ahmed Shahbaz Malik, Nadeem Farooqui and Jai Shankar Sharma. Meanwhile, Akil Ahmed, Rahis Khan and Irshad were arrested in connection with the case after an investigation.

The lawyer appearing from those persons, who the court acquitted, said that the police implicated all three accused in a false case and claimed that they were not involved in the riots. On the other hand, the counsel for the prosecution told the court that these three accused were involved in the riots on February 25. While hearing the case the Additional Sessions Judge mentioned there was the negligence of the police department and sent back the case to the police. The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

