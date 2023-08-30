KAPIL SIBAL TAKES A JIBE AT PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI OVER LPG PRICE REDUCTION ASKS IS THIS NOT REVRI CULTURE

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reduction in LPG prices by the Centre, asking if this is not "revri culture". The Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress in upcoming Assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X formerly known as Twitter, Kapil Sibal, a former Union Minister and senior Supreme Court advocate, said, "PM ji: Rs 400 relief for Ujjwala is not 'revri' culture? This is for poor households I guess. Glad you have remembered them. Am sure you will think of them more as 2024 approaches. But when Opposition parties give relief it becomes 'revri' culture! Jai ho!"

Kapil Sibal, who was a Union minister during United Progressive Alliance I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103. It will cost Rs 903 when the Centre's decision is implemented from Wednesday. For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy. Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households. Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the price reduction was a gift by his government for Raksha Bandha and Onam. The Congress and Trinamool Congress had hit out at the Prime Minister over the decision to reduce LPG prices, saying he was desperate to cling to his chair.

