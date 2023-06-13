New Delhi Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre after Jack Dorsey levelled allegations against it and asked why would the former Twitter top boss tell a lie A huge controversy erupted after Jack Dorsey the former Twitter CEO in an interview with a YouTube channel claimed that his company received numerous requests from India to block accounts related to farmers protests and those expressing criticism towards the government Dorsey also the cofounder of Twitter further alleged that the Indian government had put pressure on Twitter including threats of shutting down the platform in the country conducting raids on houses of its employees and closing down Twitter offices all because of their refusal to comply Also read Centre dubs former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey s allegations as outright lie Responding to allegations made by Dorsey Kapil Sibal said First of all I would like to know why would Jack Dorsey make such a statement Rajeev Chandrasekhar says that this is a lie Why would he tell a lie There is no reason for Jack Dorsey to tell a lie that they threatened Twitter when the protests were going on that they would shut their offices and raid the then Twitter employees There is every reason for others to tell a lie because they can t accept this added 74yearold Sibal a former Union Information and Technology MinisterUnion Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has termed the allegations levelled by Dorsey as an outright lie Chandrasekhar has further said that Twitter under Dorsey was in continuous and repeated violations of the laws in India Also read Dorsey s ‘pressure claim Congress blasts Modi govt for muzzling farmers voice through Twitter crackdown