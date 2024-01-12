New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Friday said Kala Utsav offers a national platform to strengthen the idea of “vocal for local” by showcasing different local art forms of different regions and traditional performances. While speaking at the Kala Utsav held here, Sarkar said National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) emphasises providing education to all that develop moral, cultural, practical and traditional logical cognitive and basic ability in an individual.

“It is our responsibility to ensure all round and balanced development of students through education and art education. The combined education will help to nation building,” he said. Highlighting the importance of NEP 2020, he stressed that the new education policy will help to hone the talents of art, culture, creativity and skills of the students and their all-round development.

Talking about the much awaited interactive program of Prime Minister Narandra Modi’s 7th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha', Sarkar urged the students, parents and teachers to enroll themselves for the event which is scheduled to be held on January 29. Echoing the same sentiments, Union Minister of State for Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said Kala Utsav preserves and promotes the heritage of art in our education.

“The vibrant performances not only displayed our cultural art forms but reflected India’s heritage,” said Singh. Hailing the performances of the young students, Singh said, “This platform provides wings to the artists and their dreams turn into reality.” Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisioning the Kala Utsav with an aim to preserve and promote the heritage of art and culture of the country in education.

“Kala Utsav has been an icon of the power of art in shaping our lives, transcending boundaries and uniting us in the celebration of diversity, " he said. The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) organised the Kala Utsav-2023 for three days at National Bal Bhavan and the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti in New Delhi.