JUSTICE SIDDHARTH MRIDUL APPOINTED CHIEF JUSTICE OF MANIPUR HIGH COURT

New Delhi: Centre ON Monday notified the appointment of Delhi High Court judge Sidharth Mridul as the Manipur High Court chief justice, more than three months after the collegium's recommendation.

A notification said: “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge of the Delhi High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office”.

The apex court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in a resolution, had said: “It is proposed to appoint Mr Justice Siddharth Mridul as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur. Mr Justice Siddharth Mridul was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Delhi on 13 March 2008 and has been functioning as the senior-most puisne Judge in his parent high court”.

On October 9, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it will shortly issue a notification for appointment of the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

On September 26, a bench led by justice S K Kaul had told the Attorney General R Venkataramani that the “appointment of chief justice of a very sensitive court is pending” .

The apex court collegium, in a resolution dated July 5, had said the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur fell vacant in February 2023 consequent upon the elevation of Mr Justice P V Sanjay Kumar to the Supreme Court of India, therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made.