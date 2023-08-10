New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s move to close down the Centre for Historical Studies (CHS) and repurpose the space for a new Special Centre for Tamil Studies — has sparked outrage and protests among students and faculty members.

Accusations of disregard for academic heritage and the abrupt dismantling of a repository cherished by scholars for decades are not auguring well among students. The CHS library, an invaluable resource in the study of Indian history, has long been a cornerstone of learning, teaching, and research. Established in the late 1980s, it houses a wealth of primary documents, secondary books, and research materials meticulously accumulated by faculty and senior scholars from archives worldwide. The library's closure and impending relocation have ignited a firestorm of discontent among students and faculty alike.

Ajith Maruthaveeran, a research scholar at CHS, passionately articulated the collective frustration. "This amounts to the destruction of one of the best department libraries in India for history," he emphasized. The suddenness of the decision and the lack of consultation with the CHS community has fueled concerns that valuable collections could be dispersed or misplaced in the process.

The administration's rationale for the move centres around the creation of a Special Centre for Tamil Studies, spurred by a recent grant from the Tamil Nadu Government. However, the decision to sacrifice the CHS library has led to accusations of mismanagement of space and a disregard for the legacy and contributions of the Centre.

Also read: JNU collecting nominal fees for UG and PG courses, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

While the desire for a dedicated Tamil Studies Centre is not contested, the manner in which it has come at the expense of a well-established historical research hub has drawn strong criticism. The uproar has escalated as students and faculty engage in demonstrations to save their beloved library. Efforts to portray the situation as a clash between disciplines have been refuted, with CHS's own storied involvement in Tamil and South Indian studies pointed out.

Prominent scholars within CHS, including Professor R Mahalakshmi, Professor Ranjeeta Datta, and Professor S Gunasekaran have contributed significantly to the field of Tamil history. The discontented academic community underscores their commitment to the study of Tamil history and culture while lamenting the unnecessary sacrifice of a cherished space.

As the protests continue to gather momentum, the JNU administration faces mounting pressure to address the concerns of students and faculty. The clash between preserving academic heritage and accommodating new initiatives shines a spotlight on the challenges universities face in balancing tradition and progress.