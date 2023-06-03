JILTED LOVER SLITS GIRLS THROAT THEN COMMITS SUICIDE IN DELHI

New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth allegedly slit the throat of a girl over unrequited love in Rohini district on Friday and then committed suicide, police said. The girl is currently undergoing treatment while police have initiated investigations in this connection.

Police said that the accused, identified as Amit Kirandi and the victim are both residents fo JJ Colony. He tried to befriend the victim, who worked at his elder sister's office, several times but was refused. To take revenge upon the girl, the accused tried to kill her by slitting her throat and later, died by suicide, police said.

The incident took place in Begumpur in Delhi's Rohini district yesterday afternoon. Amit's sister takes contract for designing stalls at exhibitions. Her office is located in Rohini Sector 24 and there are four female employees, including the victim. According to police, Amit assisted his sister at the office and during this, he tried to befriend the victim several times but, whenever he approached the girl she refused him. Also, Amit had threatened the girl after being refused, police added.

Also Read: Real life crime thriller: Married man and friends plot girlfriend's murder, burn her body, arrested

On Friday afternoon, while employees were working at the office, Amit once again approached the girl and likewise previous instances, was refused. In a fit of rage, Amit went to the kitchen and picked up a knife from the shelf. Then, he ran towards the girl and slit her throat. The co-employees immediately stopped Amit from causing further harm to the girl, who ran to the ground floor and took shelter at the office there.

Amid the chaos that rose in the office following the incident, Amit locked himself in a room in the office. The employees informed the police and called an ambulance. After reaching the office, police broke the door open and found Amit's body. Police have sent the body for postmortem and admitted the injured girl to BSA hospital.

The girl's relatives were informed about the incident, police added. The girl is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be stable, police added.