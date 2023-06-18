Delhi, Kota : The results of IIT JEE Advanced 2023 were announced today. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, which conducted this year's examination, released the results this morning. The candidates can look up their results at jeeadv.ac.in, which is the IIT JEE Advanced website.

The AIR 1 rank went to Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy who scored 341 out of the total 360 marks. N Naga Bhavya Sree emerged topper among girls with 298 out of 360. The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced is considered the world's toughest and the country's most prestigious engineering entrance exam.

Prabhav Khandelwal of Rajasthan, who got 61st rank in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains this year, secured 6th rank in the JEE Advanced results announced today. After the JEE Mains rank, he was upset but later he changed the whole strategy and revised it after talking with the teachers. He revised the entire syllabus in less than one month. Due to this, he has been able to join the top 10.

Prabhav Khandelwal, who took coaching in Kota, has joined the top ten by securing the sixth rank. He has given full credit for this to the education city of Kota. Prabhav is basically a resident of Bharatpur. His father Manoj Gupta is a banker while his mother Rekha Gupta is a housewife. Prabhav was the only child. That's why his mother stayed with him in Kota and was getting him prepared for two years. Due to this, he has got success.

Prabhav said that he used to clear his doubts continuously. After studying in class, he used to note everyone's doubts and used to solve them himself first. Later he used to take help from the faculty. He said that he had decided to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. For this, he had already made a target that he has to come in the top 100 only so that he can reach his goal.

"I want to go there also because the whole system there is very good. Many companies come for placement. Also, the education there is at the forefront of computer science in the whole country. IIT Bombay competes with many institutes in the world," Prabhav said.

He further said that since childhood, his mother and father supported him a lot. Kota has a very good environment. If you keep working on what is being taught in Kota, you will also get success. On many children in Kota going into depression, Prabhav said that such children should talk to their friends or parents which reduces depression and helps.

"Although this has not happened to me, I used to talk to friends whenever I got bored. Apart from my studies, I used to talk only with friends. Apart from this, I did not participate in any activity or sports. The mobile phone was also of limited use, used only in studies, Prabhav said.