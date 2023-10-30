New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind expressed its disappointment over India's non-participation in the voting of the United Nations draft resolution submitted by Jordan, that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as it did not make any mention of the terrorist group Hamas.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Amir president Syed Saadatullah Hussaini, who welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution for an immediate permanent 'humanitarian ceasefire' in the Gaza Strip, in a statement said deprivation of food, water, medical aid, communications and electricity to millions of Palestinians and the tragic loss of thousands of innocent lives and the gross violation of human rights is the biggest humanitarian crisis of present times.

"We demand more concrete action from the international community on this. India has always been a prominent voice in support of the rights of Palestinians and strongly opposing Israel's colonial atrocities. India's historical record includes a crucial vote against the formation of Israel in 1947 and several decisive votes in favour of Palestine," he said.

Hussaini said that regardless of which party is in power, governments have consistently reiterated this stand in principle. "During the recent crisis, the Indian government has also reaffirmed its support to the Palestinian cause. With this record, India's absence from this important vote is disappointing," he added.

He further said that it is very unfortunate that our UN representatives have chosen to ally with the imperialistic Western countries and to distance themselves from the entire Global South.