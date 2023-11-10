New Delhi : The situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict and ways to further deepen the India-US strategic partnership figured in talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday morning. The Jaishankar-Blinken meeting took place ahead of the fifth edition of India-US '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial ministerial dialogue.

In a post on 'X', the external affairs minister described his talks with his US counterpart as "open and productive". "Pleased to meet with Secretary of State @SecBlinken this morning. An open and productive conversation on further developing our strategic partnership. Also spoke about West Asia, Indo-Pacific and other regional issues," he said.

In the last couple of weeks, the US Secretary of State has been engaged in hectic diplomacy on the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Delhi for the fifth edition of the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue which is aimed at taking forward India-US futuristic roadmap for deeper strategic cooperation.

The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar. The defence ministry said a number of strategic, defence and technology issues are expected to be discussed at the '2+2' dialogue and the bilateral meeting between Singh and Austin.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the '2+2' dialogue will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties. "The ministers will take the opportunity to progress the futuristic roadmap for the India-US partnership as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden, in their discussions in June and September this year," the MEA said in a statement.