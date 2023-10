New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged an immediate ceasefire while calling for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza.

Kharge, in a statement, urged all sides to abandon the path of "senseless violence and war" and begin the process of negotiation so that the aspirations of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and the security concerns of Israel are also secured.

"The indiscriminate bombing on the hospital in Gaza and residential areas resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives of innocent men, women and children is both unjustifiable and a grave humanitarian tragedy for which the perpetrators must be held accountable," he said.

Recalling that on October 8, the Congress had condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel, he said, "Also unacceptable are the indiscriminate actions by Israel’s military forces in civilian areas, that includes a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it."

"The Indian National Congress reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people. The aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of dignity, self-respect and equality in a sovereign state of their own is long-standing and perfectly legitimate. These aspirations have been routinely suppressed and denied. Millions of Palestinians have been dispossessed and displaced. They have lived in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation," Kharge said.