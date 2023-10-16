Israel has the right to defend itself, says Hadas Bakst, first Secretary of Political Affairs of Israel Embassy

New Delhi: Hamas' surprise attacks from Gaza on Israel on October 7 sparked a war that has left thousands of people dead on both sides so far. Amid war, more than a million people fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week, ahead of the Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly attack.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hadas Bakst, the first Secretary of Political Affairs of the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, said, "Israel will enter the Gaza Strip. As of now, the situation since October 7 has been the most brutal in the history of Israel. On October 7, many Israelis were murdered in a day and Israel has defended itself. It will make sure that the Hamas terror organisation will no longer govern Gaza."

"Hamas has brutally murdered many and Israel has the right to defend itself. Since 2006, Hamas has been bombing and firing rockets into Israeli territories and using their civilians as human shields. But, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), one of the best forces, will try to minimise the casualties," Bakst said. Talking about India-Israel ties, she thanked the Indians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Israel.

Meanwhile, Gaza's food and water supplies are dwindling, and its hospitals are warning that they are on the verge of collapse. Israeli forces, supported by the US warships, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group.