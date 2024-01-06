New Delhi/Noida: An Iranian girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her relative in Noida, police said on Saturday. Police have detained four persons for questioning in connection with the case.

The victim was killed while trying to save her father in a fight with the relative. The incident occurred at the victim's house in Sector 116 on Friday night. The girl was rushed to Kailash Hospital in Sector 71 for treatment but doctors pronounced her brought dead.

The victim's father, who runs a garment business in Delhi got into a tiff with Emraan Hashmi, their relative over some issue. The accused had come to the victim's house last night for discussing the matter but soon a verbal altercation ensued. Hashmi reportedly took out a knife and tried to attack the man.

The man's daughter, who was standing nearby ran forward to save her father and in turn got stabbed by the knife. She suffered grievous injuries and started bleeding profusely. Her father took her to the hospital but she had already succumbed to her injuries.

On getting information about the incident, a team from Sector 113 police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A murder case has been registered in this connection and police have detained four persons.

DCP Noida Harish Chander said that the victim's family hails from Tehran in Iran and lives in a rented house in Sector 116. "We have learnt that the victim's family got into a fight with Hashmi. Hashmi attacked with a knife and the girl sustained severe injuries while saving her father," he said.