New Delhi: As the ruling BJP and its cadres in Jammu Kashmir celebrate the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 which stripped the region from its autonomy and broke the former state into two UTs, Congress Working Committee member Tariq Hameed Karra believes that doing away with the special status had left the people of J&K alienated.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Saurabh Sharma, Karra said that since Aug. 5, 2019 when the Article 370 was abrogated, Kashmiris have become “hopeless, have been silenced are feel alienated". Here are the excerpts from the interview.

ETV Bharat (ETB): How do you see transformation from August 2019 to now? Has there been any good transformation?

Tariq Karra (TK): Yes, transformation has happened. People used to think earlier that they've been given constitutional guarantees which empowered them but after the abrogation of Article 370, the atmosphere in the region has changed drastically. People are unhappy, they've been forcefully silenced and alienated. Changes have happened in the four years but that have happened in a bad sense. People now feel demoralised and humiliated.

ETB: Government claims that the Jammu Kashmir has witnessed tremendous growth after the abrogation and that the region is counted amongst the top ranks in development indicators. Do you agree with it?

TK: Anybody who knows Kashmir knows that this is not for the first time that the region has witnessed any growth or development. Development is an ongoing process and to claim that they (BJP) are to credited for the abrogation post-2019 is a lie. Earlier also, development was there but the question here is - How do you deal with your citizens with regards to social-economic and political sphere? Is there may freedom there? Since August 2019, there is a complete isolation. The government doesn't have anything to say in political or in socio-economic matters. So they come up with such tactics. To hide their failure, the government everyday comes up with such pomp and show.

ETB: According to you, what is/was the most turbulent phase of Jammu Kashmir history after 1947?

TK: We are seeing this here for the last three decades. To claim that everything is normal is a complete lie. This is just a cosmetic projection.

ETB: It is being claimed that post abrogation, minds of the Kashmiri youth has been transformed? Do you agree with it?

TK: Yes, there has been transformation. Today, Kashmiri youth have been silenced, traumatized. They know that if they speak, they'll be charged with UAPA or would be detained. There is a complete silence on streets. Journalists, traders everybody fear from the pressure of NIA, ED, IT. This is not a positive development.

ETB: And separatism? Has it ended?

TK: With regards to separatism, we neither support this nor we adhere to their ideology. But to curb democratic rights in a democracy is not good. It is bringing in more negativity. Separatism is a seperate subject and alienation is something else. In today's context, alienation has increased.

ETB: What are your expectations from the SC?

TK: We are hopeful. Although it has been quite late but nevertheless, the SC has started to hear the petitions challenging the abrogation. It's a great sign and we all hope that justice would be done.

ETB: After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a lot has been said on Rahul Gandhi. Do the people of JK look upto him with positive hope?

TK: I don't know what you have in your mind when you talk about Rahul Gandhi's image, but yes, BJP spent thousands of crores to tarnish his image and a single yatra, washed off all this. When he visited Jammu Kashmir, everybody welcomed him. People expect from him and he relates himself with the people and the soil of Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi is Rahul Gandhi and what he was yesterday and is today and everybody accepts him not just at the national level but at the international level. Today, he is the tallest leader who has a futuristic vision.