Baba Ramdev speaks about importance of Yoga to lead healthy life

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat spoke about the importance of yoga for leading a healthy and disease-free life. He also talked about how Patanjali has been playing a role so that people can lead a healthy and stress-free life.

Speaking about his struggling days, Ramdev said, "Life with hurdles is lifeless. It was a big challenge for us when we started Patanjali in Uttarkhand's Haridwar. But our hard work and determination brought results. Now, there was no question of looking back. Our products have become a household name. We were now reaping the benefits of our hard work."

"My selfless service to society and nation will continue forever. This was just the start, we have miles to go. Our products are chemical-free. We don't use animal protein in our products. Patanjali's protein powder does not contain animal protein," he said, adding, "It is advisable to do both things — one can do a workout in a gym as well as perform yoga asanas (postures)."

"Doing only weight training in a gym leads to stiffening of muscle. So, the combination of workout and yoga exercise is good for mind and body both. What I will suggest is that to gain muscle mass it is not necessary to take protein powder. Taking milk, ghee and related products will be good for the body," he said.

Baba Ramdev said that people were ruining their life by consuming synthetic or chemical-based products. "The consumption of synthetic or chemical based products has been causing kidney, heart or liver ailments. So, our company started manufacturing 100 per cent chemical-free products containing natural vitamins B12, D, calcium, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids. Our products contain active protein. The ingredients used in our products are natural and bio-fermented. We don't use ingredients by killing animals"