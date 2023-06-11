New Delhi Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh President of the Wrestling Federation of India WFI grabbed a woman wrestler in a place one shouldn t touch a woman said Jagbir Singh international wrestling referee who was present at that event in LucknowSpeaking Exclusively to ETV Bharat from his Akhada near Timarpur New Delhi Jagbir Singh recalled instances of Brij Bhushan behaving inappropriately with female wrestlers several times in the past Brij Bhushan engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a female wrestler during the trials for the Asian Championship Wrestling event on March 25 2022 in Lucknow he said After the trials there was a photo session of the wrestlers along with the WFI chief coaches and sporting staff During the photo session a female wrestler was standing next to the WFI chief However soon after the woman expressed discomfort about something and everyones attention turned to her She freed herself pushed away mumbled and moved away he said when being asked to comment on the instances of Brij Bhushan behaving inappropriately with female wrestlersThe referee said there was another incident in 2013 where Brij Bhushan had behaved inappropriately with minor female wrestlers in Thailand Phuket during the Junior Asia Championship Singh said that the WFI president had told the underage girls that he would arrange Indian food for them for dinner at their hotel since they werent used to eating meat seafood and oily food since our wrestlers are mostly vegetarian and depend heavily on dairy productsJagbir Singh said that Brij Bhushan began showering the wrestlers with compliments and told them that he was there if they needed anything and told them he ll provide them supplements Jersey and such things Singh further said that a few of Bhushans friends from Thailand were also present at the hotel and were all intoxicated “They touched the young girls inappropriately he saidTo a question on why he remained silent for so long Jagbir replied When the protector himself becomes the assaulter there s nowhere to go He said the women and all others feared for their careers as Singh was the head of the federation and had a massive influence On whether the protesting grapplers were under constant pressure he said Yes They all are facing serious problems and are under a constant threat It is very difficult to fight against someone who is so powerful and influential According to the two FIRs registered against Brij Bhushan he has allegedly groped women athletes asked inappropriate personal questions demanded sexual favours to back their careers brushed his hands across a minor s breast and stalked her A few days back the father of the minor female wrestler said she was not underage at the time of the event and has recorded a fresh statement in courtTo this Jagbir Singh said When that match happened she was still a minor The concerned authorities who maintain the documents must be knowing that Then why this matter is being raised that she is not a minor Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in response has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and even issued a defiant statement refuting all chargesAlso read Wrestlers protest Girls being pressurised says Sakshee Malikkh as clouds hover over Asian Games participation