INTERNATIONAL MEDIA CENTER FOR G20 SUMMIT OPENS UP FOR MEDIA PERSONNEL FROM ALL ACROSS WORLD

New Delhi: The state-of-the-art International Media Centre (IMC) where more than 1300 workstations, and an International Broadcasting Centre for a clean feed from 'Bharat Mandapam' are available for journalists from India, and across the world, who are all set to cover the historic G20 Summit opened on Friday.

The IMC is hosting all domestic and foreign media including official media. Notably, only the accredited (online accreditation provided after scrutiny of all those who registered) media personnel are allowed entry into the IMC. Apart from that small 'Media Booths', 'One Interview Room', and dia briefing rooms (capacity of 100/50 for embassies and official media) where foreign delegates will organize briefings are some of the facilities provided here at the IMC.

'Information Kiosks', 'Help Desk', 'Medical Room', and a variety of food options are also available. 1,400 parking facilities and over 80 shuttle buses are provided for the safe passage of the journalists between Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and IMC.

The G20 Summit slated to take place on September 9 to 10 at the iconic Bharat Mandapam will see leaders from the group of 20 major economies of the world gathering under one platform to discuss and find solutions to several key global issues including digital transformation, climate financing, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and food security among others.

India is hosting the G20 presidency at a crucial time when the world is staring at geopolitical uncertainties and global issues that need special attention from the Ukraine conflict to Climate Change, and sustainable development goals.