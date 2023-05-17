New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun conducting raids at the premises of Satya Pal Malik, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor and eight other locations in Delhi, including the residence of Sunak Bali on Wednesday. According to official sources, the CBI reached Malik's residence and other locations early on Wednesday to investigate the alleged insurance scam. The agency had earlier questioned the former J&K Governor in connection with the scam on April 28.

The insurance scam in the Union Territory came to light after Malik's statement that he was offered bribes to clear related files, officials said. The case pertains to a health insurance scheme that Malik was allegedly asked to push. Earlier, his statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.

The CBI registered two FIRs in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees, and civil works worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir. Malik had claimed he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

On March 23, 2022 Dr Mohammad Usman Khan, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department sent a letter regarding a matter of malpractices in awarding a contract regarding the Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to Reliance General Insurance Corporation Limited.

In his letter, Khan disclosed that unknown officials of Finance Department of Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir by abusing their official position in conspiracy and connivance with Trinity Reinsurance Brokers Ltd., Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd.

Malik has been making headlines after he made several anti-Modi-Shah remarks. The former Governor has told ETV Bharat how the 2019 Pulwama was a security lapse on part of the BJP-led central government. He claimed that he had asked the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to fly in the troops rather than making them travel by road which would make them vulnerable to terror elements. Rajnath, according to Malik said, refused to provide the required planes for transporting the uniformed personnel. "In the area where the convoy was traveling and where it was attacked, there was no security there. So it was our incompetence. Someone should've been punished for that blunder," Malik had said.