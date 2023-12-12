New Delhi: Reacting to India's Supreme Court's (SC) judgment on Article 370, China on Tuesday reiterated that the dispute between India and Pakistan should be properly addressed through peaceful means. In response to a question raised by a Pakistani journalist, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said,"China's position is consistent and clear. It is a dispute between India and Pakistan and should be properly addressed through peaceful means according to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and relevant bilateral agreements".

"Relevant parties need to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultations and safeguard peace and stability in the region", Ning said. India's SC on Monday unanimously upheld the Central government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court also directed restoration of statehood at the earliest as well as holding elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has raked up the Kashmir issue in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) following the decision of the SC. Pakistan said that India's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 has no legal value, reiterating that the international law does not recognise New Delhi's 'unilateral and illegal actions' of August 5, 2019.