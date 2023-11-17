New Delhi: In a major milestone for Indigo achieved a historic landmark by surpassing the milestone of over 2,000 planned flights a day. This makes IndiGo, the first airline in the country and marks a significant leap in operational capacity.

According to the latest OAG Data for October’23, IndiGo is among the top 10 airlines globally in both frequency and seat capacity, further validating this achievement and showcasing the airline's continued growth trajectory on both domestic and international stages.

IndiGo now has over 2000 scheduled daily flights which include cargo operations, as well as CAPF and Army charters. The airline which started its operational journey 17 years ago in 2006 took only 17 years to achieve this benchmark.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, "As we celebrate this remarkable milestone of surpassing 2000 scheduled daily flights, we reflect on IndiGo's journey of reshaping the Indian aviation landscape. This milestone is more than a numerical feat; it's a strategic leap positioning us for enhanced connectivity and a redefined passenger experience. Our commitment to giving wings to the nation is palpable in our mission to connect people and aspirations across India. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers and partners for their continuous support, as we look forward to soaring to new heights together.”