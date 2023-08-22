INDIGO PLANE FROM VARANASI MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT DELHI AIRPORT

New Delhi: An IndiGo plane from Varanasi made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source.

The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi. There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport, the source in the know of the matter said. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo on the incident. (PTI)