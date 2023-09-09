India's tradition and heritage at its glory: The 27-foot-tall Nataraja statue steals the attention of World leaders at G20 Summit

New Delhi: India has left no stone unturned to give the best welcome to the world leaders and keeping in mind the tradition and unique culture of India, a 27-foot-tall Nataraja statue - Lord Shiva in his cosmic dance has been put out at the entrance of the iconic Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

The Nataraja statue was meticulously crafted by a team of artisans hailing from Swamimalai, a town in Tamil Nadu renowned for its traditional metalwork. The primary sculptors behind this masterpiece are 61-year-old Srikanda Sthapathy, along with his brothers Radhakrishna Sthapathy and Swaminatha Sthapathy.

G20 is an opportunity for India to showcase to the world its unique culture, heritage, tradition, and music but this masterpiece seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, drawing inspiration from ancient Nataraja idols. India is hosting the G20 summit which is currently underway. 29 Heads of state, the Europen Union, and guest countries are attending the Summit. All eyes are on the joint declaration of the summit.

On the eve of the Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the latter's official residence in the national capital. On the first day of the G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi announced that the African Union would be a member of the G20. The PM will soon hold bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A host of leaders across the globe are attending the two-day G20 Summit. India will hand over the G20 Presidency to Brazil.

Also read: G20 Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs African Union, offers seat at table

Also read: Grand 'Nataraja' statue, reflecting India's age-old tradition, set to welcome G20 delegates