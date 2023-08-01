New Delhi: India's role and influence in the international arena is expanding rapidly - both as a driver of global growth and as a strong voice in global governance, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. President Murmu was addressing the Probationers of Indian Foreign Service (2022 Batch) who called on the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Addressing the probationers, the President said that there “could not be a better time to be an Indian diplomat”. “India's role and influence in the international arena is expanding rapidly - both as a driver of global growth and as a strong voice in global governance,” she said. She noted that today, the international community is looking towards India for solutions to complex global challenges “be it sustainable growth, climate change, cyber security, dealing with disasters, or combating extremism and terrorism.

She said that this presents unprecedented opportunities along with new challenges for young diplomats. The President further said that as the young officers prepare to discharge their responsibilities, they should keep in mind that the ultimate aim of all their efforts and activities abroad should be fostering growth and development in their own country.

She emphasized that they have to work with officers of other civil services hand-in-hand to attain the larger goal of greater prosperity in India. She further said that the officers must carefully cultivate and promote the important role played by the 33 million-strong Indian Diaspora around the world. Murmu highlighted that consular services and community outreach must be delivered with sensitivity and humane touch.

She urged the officers to regularly meet Indian community members, and look after their welfare.