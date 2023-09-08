New Delhi: G20 India chief Coordinator Harsh Shringla on Friday said that women-led development has been a priority of India’s G20 Presidency and the country realises that it is very important to set a new paradigm when it comes to women, not only in the workforce but also in terms of addressing the digital divide.

Shringla was responding to ETV Bharat’s question on India’s G20 priority on gender equality, women empowerment, and the challenges and prospects ahead.

"In terms of women involved in climate change, women in leadership positions are some of the issues that have been taken up under India’s G20 Presidency. We have made very good progress in that area. Also, women empower group has instituted and in many senses, the issues of women empowerment and women-led development have been very high in India’s G20 presidency”, he added.

Bringing issues of women's development and empowerment to the centre stage of the G20 Presidency has been the top priority of the Centre with themes on entrepreneurship development, technology, climate finance, and beyond. For India, the G20 presidency has provided an opportunity to share its success story with the world and also showcase the leadership on Gender Equality and Women empowerment.

India has in many ways advanced the UN-led global normative frameworks, like Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), Resolutions adopted in the UN General Assembly (UNGA), United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) every year, the Beijing Platform for Action with 12 Action Areas of commitments, SDG 5 and UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women Peace and Security.

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant during the pre-summit Press briefing shared the four principles that India has worked on during its presidency of the summit while also belting out the priorities that the summit will have for future coordination. While holding the pre-summit press briefing for G20, Kant shared key priorities — battling recession, women-led development and gender equality, and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

