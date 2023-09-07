New Delhi: As India is all set to host the G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday here, VVIPS and other foreign dignitaries coming from 19 countries and the European Union (EU) will have a taste of local Indian dishes along with a special attraction of millet-based dishes.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi said, "The diversity of India will be presented before the world delegates through dishes. Millets will be used and India's diversity in culinary presentation will be made.”

Muktesh Pardeshi said that all the foreign delegates will get to taste local street foods. The decision to serve millet-based dishes was taken following the fact that India spearheaded a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal was supported by 72 countries.

The menu for the G20 summit delegates will have a millet twist. Some of the items include a fruit salad with a millet dressing and a 'jaggery and ragi kheer' (a type of sweet). Special Millet thali, Millet pulao and Millet idli are also expected to be served to foreign dignitaries. India has argued that incorporating millets into diets will not only ensure better nutrition but also help the environment and fight climate change as they require less water to grow.

The dignitaries will be served with local food and traditional dishes throughout the Summit. The head of states and all foreign delegates will also be served special dishes from states like Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Bihar among others. Rajasthan’s 'Dal Bati Churma', West Bengal’s 'Rasgulla', South Indian special 'Masala Dosa', and Bihar’s 'Litti Chokha' will also be served at different events.

The global leaders and delegates will also get the chance to taste the culinary delights of old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. Among the 'desi street food', foreign guests will also get to taste 'Gol Gappa', 'Dahi Bhalla', 'Samosas' and other spicy chaat.

Sources told ETV Bharat that a special dinner programme to be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday for all the foreign dignitaries at the Pragati Maidan will also consist of several Indian dishes. Union Ministers and the Chief Ministers of States from across India have also been invited to it.

Around 3,500 rooms across 21 hotels in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram have been booked to accommodate VVIPS and foreign delegates. Non-G20 member countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates have also been invited by India as special guests. The historic Summit under India’s presidency will be held at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition centre- 'Bharat Mandapam'.

