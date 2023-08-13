New Delhi : Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a dress rehearsal of the Indian Armed forces began at Red Fort in the National Capital here on Sunday. Various contingents including the military band, naval and air force units took part in today's full dress rehearsal. Security has been tightened ahead of the 77th I-Day celebrations.

The preparations for the I-Day celebrations were begun by various Central government departments, State governments and civil society organisations across the country. The school students had taken part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally that was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

Meanwhile, fifty nursing officers from all over India were invited as special guests for the I-Day celebrations at Red Fort. Nursing Officer Javed Mohammad had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gesture, saying that such moments will motivate the nurses and it showed the attention that was being given to nursing.

In all, over 1,800 persons have been invited to listen to the Prime Minister’s address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The other special guests and invitees included those from different walks of life like local body representatives, farmers, sarpanches, teachers, fishermen and so on.