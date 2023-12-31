New Delhi: After recent attacks on merchant vessels off the Indian coast, the Navy has deployed task groups comprising 'destroyers' and 'frigates' to have a complete maritime domain awareness in the region, officials said on Sunday. The Indian Navy officials said the task groups have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in the event of any incident.

The statement came amid the recent attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central Arabia Sea. The vessels that came under attack included the India-bound MV Chem Pluto, which was carrying 21 Indians onboard. However, the vessel was later escorted by Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram to the Mumbai coast. While the MV Chem Pluto was attacked on December 23, another ship, MV Ruen, was hijacked in the Arabian Sea on December 14.

"The piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South-West of Porbandar indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," a Navy official said.

"Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident. Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and RPAs has been enhanced to have a complete maritime domain awareness. Towards effective surveillance of EEZ, Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with Indian Coast Guard," the official said.