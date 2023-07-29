New Delhi : Indian Naval Ship ‘Khanjar’, an indigenously built Missile Corvette of Khukri-class, is scheduled to visit Trincomalee from 29-31 July, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Saturday. The visit of the Indian Naval Ship Khanjar, a Khukri-Class Corvette, is also significant in view of the potential for cooperation between India and Sri Lanka for augmenting capabilities of Sri Lanka Navy for efficiently addressing shared challenges for maritime security in the region.

The Commanding Officer of the Indian Naval Ship, Commander NVS Phani Kumar will be calling on Commander Eastern Naval Area. Further, various professional interactions will be conducted on VBSS, Gunnery and Missile Operations. However, a reception is planned to be hosted onboard for senior officials from Military and Civil administration. Post departure a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Sri Lanka Navy Ship off Trincomalee is also planned on 31 July.

To further augment people-to-people connections and familiarize the people with Indian Navy and its capabilities, the ship will be open for a visit by school children. In addition, the public will have the opportunity to visit the ship on 30 July at Trincomalee Port. The ship will also carry out a Yoga Session, Beach Cleaning, and Special School in Trincomalee.

The Trincomalee port located in the Indian Ocean has strategic significance. It has been of interest to several countries, including India, Japan, and the US. Japan commissioned the 2020 ADB Asian Development Bank study on the development of Trincomalee Port.

It may be recalled that Indian Naval Submarine Vagir had earlier visited Colombo from 19-22 June this year for celebrating the International Day of Yoga. Visits by Indian Navy vessels to Sri Lanka further strengthen the camaraderie and interoperability between the Navies of the two neighbours keeping with India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine and ‘Neighbourhood First policy'.