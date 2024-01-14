INDIAN AMERICAN WOMAN REGISTERS RAPE CASE AGAINST CEO OF PRIVATE FIRM AFTER ONE YEAR

New Delhi: A 42-year-old Indian-American woman who was allegedly raped in a five-star hotel in Delhi a year ago has registered a case at the Chanakyapuri Police Station on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala lodged an FIR against the accused CEO of a private company as per the statement of the woman. Investigation is underway, he said.

As per the Delhi Police, the woman has undergone the required medical test. Police are interrogating her to know the details about how she met the CEO. In another similar case, a twenty-five-year-old American woman, who had visited India, had accused herself of a gang rape at a five-star hotel in Delhi. She filed a complaint to the Delhi Police after returning to America through an E-mail, stating that her tourist guide and his four associates allegedly gang-raped her at the hotel. A Delhi trial court sent four accused to two days judicial custody.