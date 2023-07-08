New Delhi : Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya will make a visit to India and Bangladesh from July 8-14. In New Delhi, Uzra will meet with senior government officials to discuss the deepening and enduring US-India partnership, including advancing shared solutions to global challenges, democracy, regional stability and cooperation on humanitarian relief.

Her visit comes at a time when the US has been accusing India of human rights abuse. In May this year, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), in its annual report, asked the US Department of State to designate India as a 'country of particular concern'.

This is for the fourth consecutive year, that USCIRF has recommended India be added to a religious freedom blacklist, citing the condition of the religious minorities in the country has worsened throughout 2022. The US independent panel has made appeals for the designation since 2020. It accuses the Indian government of systematic, ongoing violations of religious freedom thereby opening the door to economic sanctions.

Also, last month, ex-US President Barack Obama took a jibe at the Indian government under the leadership of PM Modi and said that India may start falling apart if the government does not protect the rights of ethnic minorities. He had further urged President Biden to raise the issue of human rights during his meeting with PM Modi.

Furthermore, in Bangladesh, the Under Secretary will meet with senior officials to discuss shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis, labor issues, human rights, free and fair elections, and combating trafficking in persons.

In both countries, Under Secretary Zeya will engage with civil society organizations on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups, including marginalized religious and ethnic minorities.