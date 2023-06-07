New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, India and the United States during the inaugural meeting of the strategic trade dialogue on Wednesday, reviewed the relevant bilateral export control regulations with the objective of building and diversifying resilient supply chains for these strategic technologies

The inaugural meeting of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue (IUSSTD) was held in Washington D.C. The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US delegation was co-led by Alan Estevez, Under Secretary for Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce, and Ambassador Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the US Department of State. The dialogue is a key mechanism to take forward the strategic technology and trade collaborations envisaged under the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET).

IUSSTD focused on ways in which both governments can facilitate the development and trade technologies in critical domains such as semiconductors, space, telecom, quantum, AI, defence, biotech, and others. Both sides reviewed the relevant bilateral export control regulations with the objective of building and diversifying resilient supply chains for these strategic technologies.

They reviewed ongoing cooperation in multilateral export control regimes and agreed to share best practices. They also agreed to enhance awareness among the industry, academia, and other stakeholders about the export control regimes through workshops and other activities. However, both sides acknowledged that the dialogue would be instrumental in enabling co-production, co-development, and enhanced industrial collaborations in critical technologies.

They agreed to set up a regular monitoring group that will review progress in deepening cooperation in the bilateral high-tech trade and technology partnership. The co-chairs agreed to continue the dialogue to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.