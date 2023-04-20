New Delhi Fresh 1724 Covid19 infections were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours while the active case burden increased to 65286 according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday The death toll has increased to 531230 with 40 fatalities which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala the data updated at 8 am statedThe total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 448 crore The daily positivity rate was 546 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 532 per cent Active cases now comprise 015 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID19 recovery rate was 9867 per cent according to the health ministry websiteThe number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 44261 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 118 per cent According to the ministry s website 22066 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID19 vaccination drive The total number of tests conducted so far currently stands at 9248 crores with 230419 tests conducted in the last 24 hours In wake of the spike in the number of COVID19 cases across the country Dr PK Mishra the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a highlevel meeting on Wednesday to assess the situationThe PMO informed in a statement that the focus of the meeting was on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics drugs vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to the recent surge in Covid cases Dr PK Mishra stressed that the time tested 5fold strategy of TestTrackTreatVaccination and adherence COVID Appropriate Behaviour must continue to be implemented and equally crucial to promote awareness within the community regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency the PMO statement readDuring the meeting a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID19 situationBhushan highlighted that India has been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of COVID19 cases with the majority of cases being reported in eight states Kerala Delhi Maharashtra Haryana Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu Karnataka and Rajasthan Further the sudden increase in positivity was also highlighted along with the status of tests being conducted in the country A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight states was presented It was highlighted that approximately 92 per cent of the cases are under home isolation With agency inputs