INDIA REITERATES SUPPORT TO MYANMAR FOR TRANSITION TOWARDS A FEDERAL DEMOCRACY

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reiterated support to Myanmar for its transition towards a federal democracy. Both sides held the 20th round of India-Myanmar Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary, Vinay Kwatra, and the Myanmar delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Myanmar, U Lwin Oo.

Both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues covering the situation along the border and security, trade, commerce, and connectivity, the status of bilateral development projects in Myanmar, and concerns related to transnational crimes. The Indian side reiterated its support to Myanmar for its transition towards a federal democracy.

The Indian side expressed India’s continued support of people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including connectivity projects and projects under the Rakhine State Development Programme and Border Area Development Programme for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.

Last month, India called for a cessation of fighting between Myanmar's military and anti-junta groups near the Indo-Myanmar border that has triggered an influx of Myanmarese refugees to Mizoram.

At the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed deep concerns over the incidents of violence close to the Indo-Myanmar border.

Bagchi said, "As a result of the fighting, in the Rihkhawdar area in Chin State, opposite Zowkhathar in Mizoram on the India-Myanmar border, there has been a movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side".

He further said India is for the return of peace and stability in Myanmar. "We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar. Since the current conflict started in 2021 in Myanmar, a large number of Myanmar citizens have been taking refuge in India," Bagchi added,