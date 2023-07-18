INDIA MAY EXPORT TEJAS LCH AS ARGENTINA DEFENSE MINISTER HOLDS TALKS WITH RAJNATH SINGH

New Delhi: Defence Minister of Argentina Jorge Enrique Taiana, who is on an official visit to India met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to discuss bilateral relations and defense cooperation on Tuesday. Taiana, who arrived in Delhi on Monday, had a meeting with Singh here today. Following the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter over the outcome of the meeting.

“Had Insightful deliberations with the Defence Minister of Argentine Republic, Mr Jorge Enrique Taiana on boosting India-Argentina bilateral ties and further consolidating defence cooperation,” Rajnath tweeted. The visit by the Argentine Defense Minister is crucial as a deal to export Tejas Mk-1 fighter jet and light combat helicopter (LCH) to Argentina is likely to be finalized between India and Argentina during the visit.

According to sources, the deal for the 15 Tejas Mk-1A is estimated to cost around Rs 8,000 crore, and the implementation of this deal may mark the first successful export of the HAL-made Tejas Mk-1 fighter. It is pertinent to note that Argentinian Air Force is looking to buy 15 multi-role fighters to replace its-old fleet of ex-US Marine Corps A-4M Skyhawk fighters.

Meanwhile, China is also pushing for JF-17 Block III aircraft deal to Argentina. The Argentinian defense minister arrived in New Delhi on July 17 on a four-day visit to India. During his stay, Jorge Taiana will hold bilateral talks with India'a defense minister Rajnath Singh today to further consolidate defense cooperation between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary will also lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, and pay homage to the fallen soldiers. The Argentine Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru during the visit. The last couple of months has seen a slew of foreign defense ministers visiting New Delhi as countries look forward to bolstering defense cooperation with a reliable partner like India, especially when the world is facing geopolitical uncertainties.

Many high-level ministerial visits from India to major countries also took place recently. Indian PM Modi was in France, which saw a slew of defense deals including procurement of 26 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy.