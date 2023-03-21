New Delhi : India registered its strong protest with the US Ambassador in Delhi against the attack by pro-Khalistani separatist activists on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, Northern California, US. India conveyed its protest in a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, in a media release here.

The MEA said that India has reminded the US Government of its basic obligation to protect and secure the premises of its diplomatic representation on their soil. At the same time, India has asked the US to take all necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents of vandalism. The MEA further said that the Indian Embassy in Washington DC also conveyed India's concerns to the US Government's State Department on the San Francisco attack.

Only two days ago, separatist Sikhs took down the Indian Tricolour at its High Commission in London and brandished Khalistani flags. The MEA took strong objection to this and summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in Delhi to whom it conveyed its concerns for not preventing the extremists from attacking the High Commission premises.

Reports are emanating from different parts of the world about Khalistani supporters resorting to anti-India protests demanding the release of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh whom the Delhi Police declared as a fugitive. In the latest instance, videos emerged showing Sikh protesters vandalising security barriers of the Indian consulate in San Francisco and hoisting Khalistani flags there.