New Delhi : The relations between India and Latin America have been growing and strengthening at a greater pace when compared to the previous years, said the Colombian ambassador to India, Victor Hugo Echeverri, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

He gave details of the forthcoming Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival in New Delhi on Friday. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), in association with the Embassy of Chile in India, the Embassy of Colombia in India, and the Embassy of Ecuador in India, is organizing the 4th Edition of the Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival from 28th September starting with a captivating performance by the Ballet Folkloric de Chile "Bafochi" from Chile. Continuing the cultural extravaganza, on 29th September.

The Colombian ambassador further noted that after Covid, the relations have been very active in all fields, not only in terms of commerce or investment but the cultural part of the bilateral relations is very important because it is the leading factor that can bring more business, more investments and bring people together for better cultural exchange.

"We focus on good things, especially the cultural relationships between India and Colombia, and the purpose of organizing the India-Latin America cultural festival is to go deep into the cultural relationship", Victor Hugo said. He said, "Latin America will bring in a good taste and a touch of happiness in India through Indo-Latin America cultural fest.

The Colombian ambassador refused to comment on the diplomatic row between India and Canada, and said, "we are focused on the cultural and bilateral relationships". India's cultural diplomacy has been one of the key aspects of its foreign policy. The country actively employs cultural diplomacy to strengthen diplomatic relations with other nations. India's soft power and cultural diplomacy can influence geopolitics."

Notably, this vibrant celebration of culture and art aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Latin America. The festival will be inaugurated by the President, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. This festival is being organized at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

The festival will feature a musical duo, Jorge Saade & Juan Carlos, from Ecuador, serenading the audience with their soulful melodies. This musical journey will be further enriched by the rhythmic beats of the Abakorao Latin Band from Colombia. As a part of the Indo-Latin America Festival, bringing together key stakeholders from India and Latin America to deliberate on the prospects of cultural and educational collaborations, a colloquium is expected to be organized in the first week of October in New Delhi.

The Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival serves as a testament to the enduring cultural bonds between India and Latin America, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation of the rich traditions and artistic expressions from both regions.

About Abakorao Band

Abakorao is a Latin band led by Santiago Ramírez from Colombia, consisting of members from various parts of the world. They have performed at numerous fairs, festivals, and national celebrations in Europe and Latin America, showcasing their distinctive blend of Caribbean influences with pop and rock, incorporating tropical styles like salsa, merengue, bachata, caribe son, reggaeton, and cumbia.

Chilean Folkloric Ballet, BAFOCHI, founded 35 years ago, creates performances rooted in Chilean folklore with universal appeal. They're preparing a special show for India featuring their best repertoire inspired by Chilean heritage and Indian culture. They'll also conduct public workshops to share traditional Chilean dance and music, promoting cultural exchange.