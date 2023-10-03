INDIA ISSUES ULTIMATUM TO 41 CANADIAN DIPLOMATS TO LEAVE COUNTRY BY OCT 10

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, New Delhi has reportedly asked Ottawa to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10. The move has been taken in view of bringing parity in strength of diplomats posted in India and Canada.

The relations between the two nations have been hit ever since Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India termed the allegation as 'politically driven'.

According to media reports, India wants to have the same number of Indian diplomats in Canada as that of Canadian diplomats in India. Currently, 62 Canadian diplomats are posted in India, which is much higher than the number of Indian diplomats posted in Canada.

Once Canadian government withdraws their 41 diplomats from India, the latter will be left with only 21 Canadian diplomats, thus ensuring that the number of diplomats in both the nations is same.

The relation between the two nations deteriorated post G20 summit in India. After Trudeau's allegation in Parliament, both India and Canada expelled one diplomat each. Deteriorating the relations further, New Delhi has asked Ottawa to repatriate 41 diplomats. Also, India has reportedly stated that diplomatic immunity of diplomats who stay back post October 10, would be revoked.

Indian government had earlier suspended the visa services in Canada. On September 21, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Canadian government has been informed that there should be a parity in strength in the mutual diplomatic presence.

India has also claimed that Canada could not provide any evidence on Nijjar's murder while alleging that despite providing inputs on criminals in Canada no action was taken.