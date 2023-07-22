INDIA IS MAKING EFFORTS IN GREEN GROWTH AND ENERGY SAYS PM NARENDRA MODI

New Delhi/Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition and outlined various initiatives taken by his government in this regard.

"India is the most populated nation and the fastest-growing large economy in the world, yet we are moving strongly on our climate commitments. We achieved our non-fossil, installed electric capacity target nine years in advance," the Prime Minister said while virtually addressing the G20 Energy Ministerial meeting in Goa.

"We have now set a higher target, we plan to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity by 2030. India is among the global leaders in solar and wind power," the Prime Minister added.

According to the PM, in India, his government has connected over 190 million families with LPG in the last nine years. "We have also achieved the historic milestone of connecting every village with electricity. Our effort is to work for inclusive, resilient, equitable and sustainable energy for all. In 2015, we began a small movement by launching a scheme for the use of LED lights, this became the largest LED distribution program in the world, saving us more than 45 billion units of energy every year," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said his government has commenced the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol in 2023 and their aim is to cover the entire nation by 2025.

"We must find ways to bridge technology gaps, promote energy security and work on diversifying supply chains," Prime Minister Modi added.

